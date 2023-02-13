Get ready, Aussies, cuz Mallrat is coming to a city near you.

The talented singer-songwriter is hitting the road for a national tour in 2023 and it’s set to be EPIC!

Mallrat has been killin’ it in the music scene lately, and she’s only getting started.

With her unique sound and catchy tunes, Mallrat has been taking over the charts and has quickly become a fan fave. And now, she’s bringing her sick beats and sicker lyrics straight to you.

The tour will kick off in Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on May 12, before hitting up Adelaide the following day, before rounding out the tour in Sydney and Melbourne on May 19 and 20.

It’s gonna be a non-stop party, with Mallrat performing all her biggest hits and some new tracks that you won’t wanna miss!

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Mallrat to announce a national tour and now, the wait is finally over, so get ready to sing your heart out and dance the night away, because this tour is gonna be lit!

Tickets go on sale on February 20th, so make sure you grab yours fast, cuz they’re gonna sell out quick.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just a lover of good music, this tour is not one to miss!

So, what are you waiting for? Get ready to have the time of your life and rock out with Mallrat – trust us, this is gonna be one tour you won’t forget!

Get your tickets now and see you on the dancefloor.

General onsale tickets will be available this Thursday (February 16) through Mallrat’s website here.