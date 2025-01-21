Aussie favourite Mallrat will hit the road this year in support of her forthcoming second album.

With Light hit my face like a straight right set to drop on Friday, February 14th, the acclaimed local songwriter will perform shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne in April, with support from daine, Denim and Prophecy Girl.

The new record is the second from the Brisbane artist and follows 2022 debut, Butterfly Blue.

Light hit my face like a straight right came about from a “world of magical realism in Australian suburbia,” inspired by Mallrat’s coming-of-age experience in Brisbane.

The album will feature twelve tracks that “explore the intangible and mysterious allure of human connection, held together by curious investigations into light”.

The new offering promises “expressive breaks, heartfelt moments, and dance floor ready beats… the record’s sum isn’t abstract or tied to didactic stories, but instead, presented as its own inherent being – the music Mallrat loves making most captures a feeling or time that words alone don’t do justice”.

Mallrat was also this week announced as one of the latest additions to the 2025 Great Southern Nights event which also includes a number of huge local acts like Missy Higgins, The Presets, Alison Wonderland, Slowly Slowly, Budjerah, and Fanning Dempsey National Park.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I am so excited to be partnering with Great Southern Nights for a headline show in Sydney!” she said.

“Such an important event, and I am very appreciative of all the great work they do for Australian music.”

Mallrat Australian Tour

TICKETS ON SALE HERE

Thursday, April 3rd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday, April 4th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, April 5th

The Forum, Melbourne