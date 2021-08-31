Ariana Grande fans were excited to learn that their leader had officially collaborated with Kanye West, on Donda.

But as it turns out, everyone had gotten swept up in the hype, with misinformation of the alleged Ariana Grande collaboration spreading like wildfire.

The ‘Donda’ track, produced by West, BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, and Ojivolta features vocals from an artist called Stalone, which many listeners had heard and mistook for Grande’s vocals instead.

However, Grande got wind of the word on the street and took to her Instagram stories to call out the rumours, officially shutting them down.

Grande reposted an Instagram post from Stalone, a photo which confirmed her work on the album, as reported by Billboard.

She reposted it with a note: “You sound so beautiful @thestalone.”

In Stalone’s post, she shared a photo of her recording session, captioned, “Vocals under MB Stadium in #atl before the start of #DONDA 2…The entire album is a masterpiece. I’m so grateful.”

Stalone also tweeted to further confirm her work on the song, with her vocals being seen alongside Tony Williams, Dr. Donda West, Sunday Service Choir and MUSYCA Children’s Choir.”

On the tweet she wrote, “I love Ari and so grateful that my vocals would even be compared to hers.”

I love Ari and so grateful that my vocals would even be compared to hers. 🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/2TaxubDS40 — STALONE (@thestalone) August 29, 2021

With Donda having now been released, we look to Drake for his answer, also known as Certified Lover Boy.

Drake has officially confirmed the artwork for his forthcoming album, a painting by Damien Hirst. The artwork features rows of pregnant women emojis, which has been received to many, many mixed reactions.

Drake fans online have looked for meaning in the cover art, suggesting that it’s a reference to the fact that the album is nine months late.

Its title is also a nod to love-making, of course.

