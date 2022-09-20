A man named Xavier Raza has come forward and apologised after his ‘harmless joke’ implying Bobby Shmurda is bisexual went viral.

A man who implied that Bobby Shmurda is bisexual in a viral post has come forward and apologised for his actions.

Last week, Xavier Raza posted a clip of two men and another person claimed to be Bobby Shmurda on his Facebook page. In the caption, he claimed that he was ‘mad shy but Bobby loves meee.’ The clip went viral and raised speculations about Shmurda being bisexual.

It eventually reached the rapper himself, who shut down the speculations in a statement: “That’s why y’all still broke after all these years. You spend your time on bullshit and cap to make y’all feel better.”

Now, Raza has come forward and apologised, claiming the clip was meant as a ‘harmless joke’ which eventually spiralled out of control.

“I owe everybody an explanation but most importantly I owe an apology to Bobby Shmurda and his fans,” Raza said on his Instagram. “I’m sorry for everything that’s going on and confusion I have caused anyone this past weekend. That was NOT me in the video. What was meant to be a harmless joke, shook the internet. I never thought my post would go viral and it was never my intention to mislead anyone.”

He also admitted that it took him this long to come forward due to a barrage of hate and death threats on the internet.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I have been receiving death threats and keep seeing my name attached to headlines that are far from the truth. I have been hesitant to speak out, but I wanted to clear my name and put an end to this rumour.” he said, before adding that his actions were in poor taste owing to his own experiences being bullied as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I know what it’s like to be bullied for being gay, I would never want to put that on anyone else… I was not doing this for clout and would never want to ‘expose’ or hurt anyone.” he said.

Bobby Shmurda has yet to respond to Raza’s apology.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Read the entire statement: