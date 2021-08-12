Bobby Shmurda has explained the unfortunate delay for his new music, saying that he “needed some time to breathe”.

As per NME, Shmurda gave his fans an update about his life in an Instagram post on Sunday, August 8th. And it seems like they’re going to have to wait a little longer to get new music from the rapper. “I’m Bizzy running round needed some time to breathe they had me locked up In the pins doing 23,” he wrote in the post.

Shmurda also posted a series of pictures of him with his very expensive looking car, showing that life isn’t all bad away from music. Some fans were not best pleased, however, with one dryly commenting, “by the time we hear some music from you your hype gon be passed away.”

It’s been several months since the Brooklyn drill icon was released from prison back in February and he’s been teasing new music ever since. In April he named DaBaby (oops), Lil Uzi Vert, and Migos’ Quavo (who picked him up from prison upon his release) as collaborators. Then at the end of July, he stated that his much-anticipated full-length mixtape with Migos – supposedly called Shmigo Gang which is either wonderful or terrible – was coming soon.

“We got all types of different music coming out,” Shmurda stated in an interview. “We got the Shmurda shit coming out. We got the ‘Shmigos’ shit coming out. It’s going to be a lit summer.”

Shmurda also played at Rolling Loud Miami festival in July where he debuted new music for the audience. Over five tracks, his set at the Hard Rock Stadium included previous hits ‘Hot N***a’ and ‘Bobby Bitch’ alongside two new tracks, although their titles are still unknown.

Check out ‘Bobby Bitch’ by Bobby Shmurda: