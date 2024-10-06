A tragic incident occurred at the Knockout music festival in Sydney, where a young man in his 20s died, and three others were hospitalised.

The festival, held at the Sydney Showground in Homebush on Saturday night, has once again raised serious questions about festival safety, drug use, and the need for preventative measures such as pill testing.

According to NSW Police, emergency services were called to the event around 11:50 pm after reports of a medical emergency in Hall 5.

“Ambulance Paramedics and first responders attempted to revive a man, believed to be aged in his 20s, who had suffered a medical episode. The man could not be revived,” NSW Police told Tone Deaf.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb confirmed the man’s death, describing it as an “unfortunate circumstance” that had been referred to the coroner. “We understand he had underlying health issues, and there’s no suggestion of any drug taking,” Webb said.

While the cause of the young man’s death remains under investigation, police confirmed that multiple other festival attendees were hospitalised due to suspected drug-related incidents.

NSW police revealed they had “seized nearly 300 MDMA capsules, small amounts of methylamphetamine and a small number of other prohibited drugs.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“About 2.15pm, a 26-year-old man was allegedly found with 80 MDMA capsules. He was arrested and taken to Auburn Police Station where he was charged with supply prohibited drug more than indictable and less than commercial quantity. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on Tuesday, November 19th, 2024.”

Their statement to Tone Deaf continued, “About 2.30pm, a 22-year-old man was allegedly found with 212 MDMA capsules and seven ecstasy tablets before he was taken to Auburn Police Station. He was charged with supply prohibited drug more than indictable and less than commercial quantity. He was granted conditional bail to appear before Burwood Local Court on Tuesday 19 November 2024.”

Commissioner Webb highlighted the dangers of taking illegal drugs at festivals, reminding the public of the unpredictability of substances.

“It’s always risky. Whenever you take illegal drugs, you never know where they’re made, you don’t know what’s in them, and you don’t know how your body’s going to react,” Webb stated.

A NSW Health spokesperson provided a statement to Tone Deaf, confirming that three patients were urgently transferred to hospital via ambulance and remain in stable condition.

“Sadly, one death is also associated with the event. The person had a pre-existing condition, and there are no indications that the death is drug-related. NSW Health extends its sincere condolences to their family and friends and the people who provided care at Knockout.”

They went on to outline their commitment to working with festival organisers to ensure safety at such events. “A range of harm reduction initiatives are in place at festivals, including support and health promotion workers, health messaging, free chilled water, misting fans, chill-out spaces, and well-equipped medical services.” More information on staying safe at festivals is available on the NSW Health website.

NSW police said that the event saw a seizure of “nearly 300 MDMA capsules, small amounts of methylamphetamine and a small number of other prohibited drugs.”

“A 26-year-old man was allegedly found with 80 MDMA capsules. He was arrested and taken to Auburn Police Station where he was charged with supply prohibited drug more than indictable and less than commercial quantity. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on Tuesday, November 19th,” police told Tone Deaf.

“About 2.30pm, a 22-year-old man was allegedly found with 212 MDMA capsules and seven ecstasy tablets before he was taken to Auburn Police Station. He was charged with supply prohibited drug more than indictable and less than commercial quantity.”

Three festival-goers were transported to hospitals by ambulance and remain in stable condition. The hospitalisations come just ahead of an anticipated four-day NSW drug summit, scheduled to take place in December, where discussions on pill testing will take centre stage.

With Victoria trialling pill testing services this summer after successful initiatives in the ACT and Queensland, NSW is under mounting pressure to implement similar measures.

This is not the first time Knockout has been marred by tragedy. Last year, two men died from suspected drug overdoses at the Knockout Outdoor festival, with nine others requiring urgent hospitalisation.

The Knockout Festival has become a focal point in the ongoing debate surrounding festival safety and harm reduction, with the broader community pushing for changes that could help prevent future tragedies. Whether pill testing or other preventative measures will be implemented at festivals remains a hot topic of discussion ahead of the NSW drug summit.

A report into the young man’s death will be prepared for the coroner, and investigations are ongoing.