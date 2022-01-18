Mandy Moore has made quite the name for herself as an actor over the past decade. However, last year the former pop star went back to her roots when she released her first album in eleven years, Silver Landings.

Now, it’s been confirmed that Moore will not only be releasing new music “very soon”, but will also head off on tour. In a lengthy Instagram post, the actor and singer reflected on her tour that was cancelled last year.

“Nearly 2 years ago, my first record in 11 years came into the world.

“We were 4 days away from leaving for my first tour since 2007 when the pandemic shut the world down.

“It was hard to sort through the myriad of emotions of what it took to make that music: the disappointment and sorrow of unfulfilled dreams…. all while we were collectively grappling with and grieving the tragedy unfolding around the globe.

“So I turned back to music because that was the only catharsis I could find while stuck at home.”

However, Moore’s posted wasn’t all doom and gloom, she then went on to announce some exciting news about releasing new music.

“Anyway…. all of this to tell you that there is new music coming very soon… and a tour!

“And I’m staying present and open to this experience revealing itself exactly how it’s supposed to,” Moore said in the post.

Moore’s first release from her latest album – and the single that marked her return to music after more than a decade away – was called ‘When I Wasn’t Watching’. The track was released on September 17, 2019 and received positive reviews from music critics. However, the track only stayed in the music charts momentarily, reaching number 24 in Billboard’s US Alternative Digital Song Sales.

Check out ‘When I Wasn’t Watching’ by Mandy Moore: