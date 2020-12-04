Three of the finest names in music, fashion and alcohol have joined forces on the collaboration of the summer. West Syds finest hip hop troubadour Manu Crooks, the reigning queen of sunglasses Poppy Lissiman and 1800 Tequila have banded together to launch the 1800 Essential Artists collaboration.

The capsule collection boasts three sleek, minimalist garments. A black bucket hat emblazoned with ‘Mood Forever’, taken from Manu Crooks personal mantra and EP of the same name.

“Mood Forever is meant to inspire, uplift, and challenge,” explains Crooks. “To me it means reaching way past your potential but also the arduous journey, and the sheer determination to achieve something even when all the odds are stacked against you.”

There’s also a chic, classic 6-panel hat detailed with 1800 Tequila’s mission statement Trabajo, Pasion, Honestidad (Work, Passion, Honesty.)

Poppy Lissiman has lent her signature crossbody bag silhouette to the campaign. Tastefully embellished with the 1800 logo in a timeless Old English font. It’s staunch and sophisticated in equal measures. There are no gimmicks here, this is design at its finest, baby.

“Everything about my time in tequila’s homeland was gritty but pretty”​ explains Poppy of the collaboration. ​“I’ve popped those memories into a fashion piece and there you have it, something that feels true to me but very on trend.”

1800 Tequila will be donating all profits made from this exclusive drop to Scarf — a social enterprise dedicated to transforming the lives of young people training, mentoring and paid work experience in the hospitality industry. The not-for-profit organisation strives to create employment opportunities more for young people facing barriers to work;​ ​those ​seeking asylum, and from refugee and migrant backgrounds who face employment roadblocks.

​“Since 2010 we’ve partnered with over 100 Melbourne restaurants to transform close to 250 young lives through hospitality,” Hannah Brennan, Scarf Co-Founder and CEO said.

“We rely heavily on public support and donations to provide meaningful experiences​ ​for our trainees, so we are honoured by the opportunity to work with 1800 Tequila on their Essential Artists campaign. It’s wonderful to see global brands throwing their support towards organisations most impacted during the pandemic.”

In the spirit of all things tequila, the collaboration has also curated a number of irresistible cocktail recipes for you to whip out during the summer we’ve all been yearning for. Have a geeze below.

Poppy Lissiman’s Taste of Tulum 30ml 1800 Coconut

15ml Peach Syrup 10ml

Fino Sherry 20ml

Fresh Lemon

5ml Simple Syrup 90ml Prosecco Shake all ingredients minus prosecco, double strain into champagne flute, top with prosecco. Garnish lemon zest. Manu’s Mood Forever Cherry Bomb 30ml 1800 Reposado

15ml Cherry Liqueur

2ml Vanilla Extract

15ml Simple Syrup

25ml Lemon Juice

1 Dash Angostura Orange Bitters

60ml Cola Shake all ingredients minus the cola, double strain over block ice into double rocks glass, top with cola. Garnish Lemon Twist. 1800 Tequila Summer Staple 40ml 1800 Silver Tequila

15ml Watermelon Syrup

15ml Honey Syrup (3:1 Honey: Warm Water) 20ml Fresh Lemon Juice

15ml Fresh Grapefruit Juice

60ml StrangeLove 8 Ball Dry Tonic