Mariah Carey’s holiday hit ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ has finally reached the no. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s the first holiday hit to reign since ‘The Chipmunk Song’ in 1958-59.

It’s been a 25-year-long journey, but now it has finally happened for Mariah Carey, as her 1994 Christmas carol ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ now sits comfortably at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever.

Originally released in 1994 on Carey’s album Merry Christmas, the modern classic reached the Hot 100’s top 10 at last in December 2017 and rose to its prior No. 3 high last holiday season (and matched the rank last week). It has been echoed alongside other holiday anthems, and is considered to be the only modern Christmas song that is worthy of joining the older classics as a Christmas staple.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data. All charts will update on Billboard.com on Dec. 17.

Listen to the festive bop ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ below.

The song’s profile has risen this year, with Carey releasing a 25th-anniversary edition of Merry Christmas; a new video, featuring previously unreleased footage; and a new CD single, marking the song’s first-ever release as a stand-alone commercial single. (For two days in the tracking week ending Dec. 12, Carey sold CD singles of the song on her website, available for pre-order with consumers receiving a download upon purchase.)

Carey wrote and produced the legendary Christmas track with Walter Afanasieff. She adds her 18th Hot 100 No. 1 as a writer, having co-written all of her leaders except her 1992 remake of Jackson 5’s ‘I’ll Be There.’ This is also her 14th No. 1 where she is the producer. The talent knows no bounds.

Of course, Mariah Carey had to celebrate the news that she had claimed the holiday throne, and so took to Twitter to celebrate with her fans this incredible achievement 25 years in the making.

https://twitter.com/MariahCarey/status/1206635196830932993?s=20