Mariah Carey is planning to release her long-lost grunge album in the future, which should have some very interesting vocals at least.

Back in 2020, the singer revealed in her memoir that she once recorded and released a genuine grunge album in the 90s, working under the band name Chick.

Titled Someone’s Ugly Daughter – how very grungy – the album was put together during the sessions for Carey’s 1995 album Daydream. The label, Sony/BMG, released it, but it disappeared completely shortly afterwards, perhaps because superstar Carey wasn’t officially credited.

“It’s always been a challenge for me to acknowledge and express anger,” Carey wrote in her memoir. “My personal life was suffocating during Daydream, and I was in desperate need of release.”

Last week, almost 30 years after the grunge album was made, Carey revealed on the Music Now podcast that she’d found the old recordings with herself on lead vocals, and was planning on releasing them with her vocals restored. She also teased an intriguing new project involving Chick and “another artist.”

While the reissue has no officially release date yet, we’ll bring you updates when we have them. In the meantime, you can listen to a Chick track with Carey’s friend, Clarissa Dane, on lead vocals below.

In other Mariah Carey news, she enlisted some special guests to recreate an iconic scene from the music video for her hit ‘Honey’ on TikTok.

Accompanied by her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in the clip, the caption read “Go eat a buffet,” referencing the famous line from the music video.

‘Honey’ was released 25 years ago in 1997, becoming Carey’s third single to debut atop the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. This set a record for most singles to debut at number one, a record Carey would hold for 23 years.

Check out ‘Demented’ by Chick: