The accident occurred earlier this month.

Juan Alderete, accomplished musician and bassist for The Mars Volta and Marilyn Manson, is currently in a coma after sustaining a traumatic brain injury. The 56 year old artist was involved in a serious bicycle accident on January 13th.

Taking to social media on Friday, Alderete’s wife Anne explained the situation to fans and provided an update for those wondering how serious Juan’s condition was. According to Anne, Juan had been wearing a helmet at the time and there were no other cars or individuals involved.

“The only prognosis is to wait and see,” she wrote. “[as] the brain is a complicated organ and the outcomes for DAI (Diffuse Axonal Injury) patients has a range as wide as the sea. While frustrating, it also allows for a world of positive outcomes so we can only hope or the best.”

Diffuse Axonal Injury, the type Juan has sustained, happens when the brain itself shifts rapidly inside the skull while the injury is occurring. This causes connecting fibres in the brain to be damaged severely, and is one of the most common forms of traumatic brain injury. It is also one of the most serious types of brain injury, leaving those who suffer it in a coma.

Fans and musicians have been responding to the news online, rallying around for Juan’s recovery.

“What a kind hearted monster of a player,” Shooter Jennings posted. “We’re all pulling for ya Juan!”

Alderete replaced Twiggy Ramirez in Marilyn Manson’s band in 2017, while many will have known Juan for his work with The Mars Volta from 2003 through until the band’s break up in 2012. He also continued to collaborate with Omar Rodríguez-López on his solo work and with Cedric Bixler-Zavala on his ZAVALAZ project.

Watch: The Mars Volta ‘Tetragrammaton’