Since announcing the 64th Grammy nominations last week, The Recording Academy has made various revisions to its list, correcting misspellings and adding credits that had been missed. Amid these changes, Marilyn Manson has lost out on a nomination.
Marilyn Manson had been nominated twice for his work with Kanye West on Yeezy’s latest album, DONDA — in the album of the year category as a featured artist and a songwriter on DONDA, and for best rap song, for his work as a writer on West’s ‘Jail Pt.2’
As The New York Times report, Manson, whose real name and official songwriting credit in Brian Hugh Warner, lost out on a nomination in the best rap song category after the Recording Academy opted to recognise the West/Jay-Z collaboration ‘Jail,’ which did not feature Manson as a songwriter.
Marilyn Manson is currently being investigated by Los Angeles authorities on allegations of sexual assault. In the past year, over a dozen women have spoken out against the shock rocker, accusing him of psychological or sexual abuse. Allegations that Manson has denied.
Following the widespread backlash from both Manson and Louis C.K. (who scored a nod for Best Comedy Album), despite the sexual misconduct allegations against them, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. released a statement addressing the controversy.
“We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria,” he said.
“If it is, they can submit for consideration,” Mason Jr. continued. “What we will control is our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets. We’ll take a look at anyone who is asking to be a part of that, asking to be in attendance, and we’ll make our decisions at that point. But we’re not going to be in the business of restricting people from submitting their work for our voters to decide on.”
Manson joined West alongside DaBaby at the rapper’s DONDA listening event in Chicago earlier this year. You can watch footage of the performance below: