Since announcing the 64th Grammy nominations last week, The Recording Academy has made various revisions to its list, correcting misspellings and adding credits that had been missed. Amid these changes, Marilyn Manson has lost out on a nomination.

Marilyn Manson had been nominated twice for his work with Kanye West on Yeezy’s latest album, DONDA — in the album of the year category as a featured artist and a songwriter on DONDA, and for best rap song, for his work as a writer on West’s ‘Jail Pt.2’

As The New York Times report, Manson, whose real name and official songwriting credit in Brian Hugh Warner, lost out on a nomination in the best rap song category after the Recording Academy opted to recognise the West/Jay-Z collaboration ‘Jail,’ which did not feature Manson as a songwriter.

Marilyn Manson is currently being investigated by Los Angeles authorities on allegations of sexual assault. In the past year, over a dozen women have spoken out against the shock rocker, accusing him of psychological or sexual abuse. Allegations that Manson has denied.

Following the widespread backlash from both Manson and Louis C.K. (who scored a nod for Best Comedy Album), despite the sexual misconduct allegations against them, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. released a statement addressing the controversy.