Content warning: This article about Marilyn Manson contains references to sexual assault

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Marilyn Manson, in which a woman, identified only as Jane Doe, accused the rocker of raping and threatening to kill her. Jane Doe claims to have been in a relationship with Manson in 2011.

As TMZ report, the judge argued that allegations put forwarded in the lawsuit “are not sufficient to invoke the delayed discovery rule.” The plaintiff has 20 days to amend the lawsuit with additional details.

Earlier this month, Marilyn Manson pleaded not guilty on two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault, related to an incident that allegedly took place during his concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18, 2019.

Manson was accused of approaching a videographer at the concert and allegedly spitting and blowing snot on her. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which each could result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

Marilyn Manson is currently facing three other lawsuits. In April, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco sued Manson for sexual assault and sexual battery. In May, a former assistant sued Manson for sexual assault, battery, and harassment. And in June, model Ashley Morgan Smithline sued him for sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and unlawful imprisonment.

These allegations of assault came to light following a statement from Thirteen actress Evan Rachel Wood, that saw her identify Marilyn Manson as her alleged abuser.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

After years of speculation, Wood took to Instagram to reveal Marilyn Manson as the partner that “horrifically abused” her.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote on the February 1st post. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

The revelation provoked several women to come forward, sharing their own stories of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and harassment allegedly experienced at the hands of Manson.

You can read a full timeline of the abuse allegations levied against Marilyn Manson here.