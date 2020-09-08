Ahead of the release of his 11th studio album, WE ARE CHAOS, this Friday, September 11th, Marilyn Manson had a chat with Heavy Consequence to discuss his new tunes as well as the pandemic and its ongoing effect on mental health and society in general.

“It’s somewhat terrifying to actually think about, in a way, that I suppose our parents and their parents have been through much harder tribulations and trials in life, from wars to financial depression and other illnesses that have destroyed many parts of the world and different countries, not just ours,” the shock rocker told the publication.

“For me, it’s a beam of hope that possibly if we all stopped concerning ourselves with focusing on negative elements of our culture, in general as Americans, we can try to come together as much as possible.”

He continued, “I don’t mean to sound like John Lennon, just the concept that if any time, people of different cultures and different lifestyles and different ages and personalities and sex and race and whatever the case might be, even religion, now would be the time to … at least agree that we all need to try to save this together.”

“And if anything that I did on a record contributes to anyone’s personal mental health and happiness in some way, [that would be good], because I think that’s a concern that really worries me is that being locked up in a house for so long can really weigh on somebody’s mental health.”

“And that’s something that I’ve struggled with throughout my life. And, coming from [someone with] a mother who had schizophrenia and things like that, that was undiagnosed for so many years, it’s gotta be really trying for people who can’t get the type of proper support and attention that they might need from their family or from healthcare people.”

He explained, “I guess that’s about as political or possibly any type of intelligent response to that that I can offer, if that makes any sense, for me at least, as an observer and as a participant, as well.”

WE ARE CHAOS follows Marilyn Manson’s 2017 album, Heaven Upside Down, and is out September 11th, while the title track is out now.

