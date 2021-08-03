Mark Ronson recently collaborated with Foo Fighters on a remixed version of their Medicine At Midnight single ‘Making A Fire.’

The remix featured on the band’s Record Store Day drop, Hail Satin, an album from Fooey’s disco alter ego, the Dee Gees. Mark Ronson’s remix featured contributions from members of the Dap-Kings, the Budos Band, Antibalas, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet.

Listen to Foo Fighters – ‘Making A Fire’ (Mark Ronson Remix)

Mark Ronson recently sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, where he recalled a time he had to kick Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, out of the studio whilst recording with Queens of the Stone Age.

Ronson was recording a vocal take with Josh Homme for the band’s Queens of the Stone Age’s 2017 record, Villains, when Grohl crashed the studio.

“He reminded me of how I kicked him out of the studio when he came one time in to crash a Queens session,” Ronson told Lowe. “It was the first time we were doing vocals and I was like, ‘Dave Grohl, rock legend, get the fuck out of here’.”

Ronson continued, “because it was like the first day we were doing vocals and Josh was like really in a rhythm and it like hit something and I’m such a fan of Foo Fighters, Nirvana. It was not pleasant to have to ask Dave Grohl nicely to leave the session.”

When asked why he requested Grohl leave the studio, Ronson added, “I think we were doing maybe ‘Villains’ or ‘Fortress’, a very personal song on the record.

“And it was the first time Josh had really found that emotional place to get to, to sing that record. We had tried it a few times and I think Dave and Alison Mosshart where maybe next door getting jolly and just came in like, ‘What’s up everybody?’. And I was like… That’s why.”

You can listen to Mark Ronson’s full interview with Apple Music here.