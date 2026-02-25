Marlon Williams is returning to Australian stages before an extended touring break, including a riverside performance for QPAC and South Bank’s On the Banks series.

Placing Williams within a program that celebrates place, story, and cultural connection, his On the Banks show will align neatly with his recent album, Te Whare Tīwekaweka, which marks a significant chapter in his artistic life.

Te Whare Tīwekaweka represents a personal milestone for the Aotearoa artist, as his first album written entirely in te reo Māori. Despite the difference to previous releases, it continues his broader creative philosophy: that each body of work should feel like a fresh adventure.

The record has been widely praised for its openness, beauty, and rich choral harmonies. It took out the top spot in Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s Best New Zealand Albums of 2025 list, and will likely earn the Lyttelton-born musician awards recognition in his home country later this year.

The Brisbane appearance, which features support from Sarah Blasko, forms part of a wider Australian tour that will bring the album to audiences across the country, before Williams heads home for a newly announced run of New Zealand shows. The tours mark the first opportunities for fans to experience the new material live, and the last to see him play for some time – having announced an extended touring hiatus earlier this month.

“I’m gonna take some time away for a bit. Probably not ages in the scheme of things, but it’s time to take some time!,” Williams wrote in a press statement. “For nearly 20 years I’ve explored both the physical and musical world in the company of incredible musicians, songwriters and friends, and it’s been an absolute pleasure. The catch with it is that because it’s such a blessing to do what you love, it can be easy to overlook the toll it can take over time, on body and soul.”

Before his well-deserved break, Tone Deaf caught up with Williams to talk all things Te Whare Tīwekaweka and On the Banks.

Music has often been used to process identity and belonging. How personal was it to make an album in te reo Māori, and did that unlock anything new for you creatively?

It was definitely new ground for me, but I do think too much can be made of that particular aspect. Every new body of work should be a different adventure of some sort. But I really enjoyed the places that Māori, as a language, pushed me into, in terms of phrasing and the pure sound of it.

You’re bringing your live show to QPAC as part of the On the Banks program – what excites you most about that performance?

Brisbane is just a beautiful city to be in. I’ve played by the Brisbane river before and it was magical so we’re due for another ripper I reckon.

How do you approach translating such personal material, like Te Whare Tīwekaweka, to the stage?

The way I think about it is that’s just more music; it doesn’t require any more effort than any of my previous work. It just requires you to stay open and if you can do that it will instantiate and justify itself.

When it comes to the setlist, are you leaning more into newer material, or finding new ways to revisit earlier songs?

There might be the odd older song in there but I definitely want to pay homage to this latest record, the band is running hot!

Do you feel this recent chapter – releasing music in te reo Māori – has shifted the way you think about future bodies of work?

Absolutely. Every new album is an exploration into new territory. The dream is that you can plant a flag, say to the audience ‘Does this make sense? It does? Good’, and then on you go to the next horizon.

What keeps you curious as a songwriter right now, and is there anything you still feel you’re yet to explore?

There’s so much. I wouldn’t understand any artist who says they’ve nothing more to explore. I have a couple of projects loosely planned and there’ll be much more after that I’m sure.

