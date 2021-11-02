Two Banksy prints donated by Massive Attack have raised over £140,000 for charity, a world record for the artists’ prints.

Massive Attack donated the artwork to an auction held by Bristol artist collective Vanguard, with money raised from the auction set to aid charities Temwa and Aid Box Community.

Temwa works to build self-reliant communities in the climate change and poverty-stricken areas of northern Malawi. The charity strives to break the poverty cycle and create lasting, sustainable change for vulnerable communities. Their work includes supplying the East African country with food, education, and health security.

Aid Box Community is a Bristol-based humanitarian organisation that provides support, supplies, and sanctuary for refugees and people seeking asylum.

The Bristol artist’s print of I Fought The Law fetched a record £78,100 while Bomb Middle England sold for £77,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by East Bristol Auctions (@eastbristolauctions)

“The fact that the record-breaking sale of these Banksy prints happened in a club in Bristol and not at Christie’s in London or Sotheby’s in New York demonstrates the incredible energy of Bristol’s street art scene,” says Vanguard’s Mary McCarthy. “It is truly an amazing achievement for Bristol to compete at this level.”

Earlier this year, Temwa lost out on a £250,000 grant after the UK government cut funding.

“When we heard about the government funding Temwa lost earlier this year with the UK aid cuts, and the importance of the work Temwa does in Malawi, we felt compelled to help,” Massive Attack’s Grant “Daddy G” Marshall said in a statement.

“Selling the Banksy prints via the Vanguard charity auction seemed an easy way to help raise some urgent funds needed”.