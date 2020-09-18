Mastodon singer and bassist Troy Sanders, now Chef Troyardee, has showcased his culinary talents in the first instalment of the band’s cooking show.

As many bands and artists find new and innovative ways to remain busy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the American heavy metal band, Mastodon have taken to cooking to demonstrate their variety of talents.

Cooking With Mastodon began on Wednesday, September 16th, and although it’s only just over two minutes, it is jam packed with laughs.

Chef Troyardee begins with a declaration that he is “marginally famous for his ‘homemade’ pizza” and the first ingredient is a “straight outta the package crust” made out of a vinyl record.

His other ingredients included mozzarella from a goat he milked that morning, horse meat (aka salami), flour and green pepper that is almost rotten but at peak flavour. In a wise decision, he chose to forgo the grated carrot.

He concludes with, “This might be my best piece of art. It’s OK to make mistakes.” We’re not convinced that the final product is edible but it’s definitely worth the watch.

Their new album Medium Rarities is out now. You can also get a Medium Rarities apron and grill set so that you can replicate the band’s fabulous recipes in style.

The album was released on Friday, September 11th, and has already had some mixed reviews. It is the band’s third compilation album and 11th album all up. The record features a collection of rare tracks released digitally for the first time, plus a brand new song, ‘Fallen Torches’.

They have announced that there will be more episodes of Cooking With Mastodon so it looks like this will be an ongoing show. Follow their social media to stay tuned for next week’s instalment!

Check out the debut episode of Cooking With Mastodon on YouTube: