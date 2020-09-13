Mastodon just released their new rarities and B-sides compilation. It features ‘Fallen Torches’, and they’ve unveiled a video for it.

Medium Rarities arrives to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the band’s formation. The 16-track collection contains classic covers, soundtrack contributions, instrumentals, B-sides, live recordings, and previously unreleased material.

Speaking of the group’s 20th anniversary, Mastodon drummer-singer-songwriter Brann Dailor recently said, “It’s pretty crazy to me. I remember being on my first European tour with Today Is the Day, and we were out there with Neurosis and Voivod.

Both those bands had been around for, like, 10 or 15 years at that point, and I thought it was crazy that you could be in a band for that long.

When we were in Seattle recording Leviathan, I went to the Melvins’ 20th anniversary show, which I thought was an insane amount of time to be in a band. And now here I am.” He laughed. “I’m in one of those bands.”

‘Fallen Torches’ itself is an absolute raging banger. It features guest vocals by Scott Kelly of Neurosis. The video for it is a psychedelic fever dream, appearing like a lost scene from Blade Runner.

“We wanted something visually compelling and mind-twisting that didn’t require a big physical production, so we hit up our good friends at Hey Beautiful Jerk and they helped us bring it to life,” the band told Revolver in a joint statement.

Mastodon have also been busy behind the scenes. They’re working on a new album, which it’s hoped will be ready for release in early 2021. Their song ‘Rufus Lives’ was also featured on the soundtrack for the new Bill and Ted Face the Music movie.

If you need some powerful metal in your life currently, you can grab a copy of Medium Rarities here.

Check out ‘Fallen Torches’ by Mastodon: