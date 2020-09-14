Members of Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness, and Lucifer have added offered another headbanging cover to the Two Minute To Late Night supergroup canon.

Marty Friedman of Megadeth, Bill Kelliher of Mastodon, Johanna Sadonis and Nicke Andersson of Lucifer, Nick Jost of Baroness and others ripped through a searing covering of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 Rumours cut, ‘You Make Loving Fun’.

“Ooh ooh witchy womxn! We covered your mom’s favorite Fleetwood Mac song and frankly our’s too,” the talk show wrote of the cover. “Also, Marty Friedman lives in Japan plus Johanna and Nicke live in Sweden so there are all kinds of international spookiness in this video.”

Check out members of Megadeth, Mastodon, Lucifer, and Baroness cover ‘You Make Loving Fun’ by Fleetwood Mac:

Two Minutes To Late Night has proven to be an immeasurable source of entertainment throughout this bizarro time we’re collectively living through.

Other covers in the Two Minutes repertoire include members of My Chemical Romance, Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band, Hatebreed, and The Dillinger Escape Plan covering Misfits ‘Earth A.D.’, Primus, Mastodon, Tool, Coheed and Cambria and Claudio Sanchez covering Rush track ‘Anthem’, a Chelsea Wolfe take on Ozzy Osbourne classic ‘Crazy Train, a Neil Fallon-fronted performance of Acca Dacca’s ‘Riff Raff’, a Sleigh Bells-helmed cover of Guns N’ Roses ‘Rocket Queen’, and a Mastodon, Emma Ruth Rundletake on Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’.

“This is our 22nd bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we’re going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon.”

On September 11th, Mastodon commemorated their 20th anniversary by releasing a new 16-track rarities collection, Medium Rarities. The archive features a number of classic covers, soundtrack contributions, instrumentals, B-sides and other previously unreleased originals.