Here’s another social distance-abiding supergroup cover to add to the bank. Members of Mastodon, Stone Sour, Royal Tusk, In Flames and Dragged Under have collaborated on a blistering cover of Filter hit “Hey Man, Nice Shot.”

Performing under the name, Bracing for Impact, the group saw Royal Tusk’s Daniel Carriere take the reins of vocals, with Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher and Dragged Under’s Ryan Bruce on guitar, Stone Sour’s Johny Chow on Bass and In Flames’ Tanner Wayne on drums. King shit.

‘Hey Man, Nice Shot’ was a career-defining singer for Filter, taken of the band’s 1995 debut, Short Bus.

Check out Member of Mastodon, Stone Sour, Royal Tusk, In Flames and Dragged Under covering ‘Hey Man, Nice Shot’ by Filter:

Quarantine has truly been a golden era of musicians joining forces for covers.

Earlier this week, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, Slash and his onetime Guns N’ Roses bandmates Matt Sorum and Gilby Clarke, Ozzy Osbourne bassist Blasko shared a cover of The Beatles ‘Come Together’ for the virtual (De)Tour festival.

An event that saw Hale, Sorum, Clarke, and Blasko, collaborate with Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander, on a dizzying cover of AC/DC’s ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)’.

Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura enlisted the help of Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain and Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoektstra to record a cover of Sir Paul McCartney’s 1973 James Bond theme song, ‘Live And Let Die’.

Earlier this month members of My Chemical Romance, Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band, Hatebreed, and the Dillinger Escape Plan delivered a riotous cover of Misfits beloved cut, ‘Earth A.D.’ as part of Two Minutes to Late Night.

A series that also saw Primus bassist Les Claypool, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, Tool drummer Danny Carey, Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez and Mutoid Man guitarist Stephen Brodsky delivered a blistering cover of Rush track ‘Anthem’.