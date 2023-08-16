It’s almost time: the Matildas play old rivals England tonight for a place in the Women’s World Cup Final. When the final takes place on Sunday, hopefully Australia will be there alongside Spain, but the country will be represented by Tones and I at the very least. The pop star took to social media yesterday to reveal that she’s a performer at the World Cup’s Closing Ceremony. “I can finally tell you, after months of work… I AM PERFORMING AT THE FIFA Women’s World Cup CLOSING CEREMONY AHEAD OF THE FINAL ON SUNDAY,” Tones and I wrote alongside a picture of herself with the Matildas players. View this post on Instagram Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN A post shared by TONES AND I (@tonesandi)

Ahead of the Closing Ceremony, Tones stopped by Fitzy & Wippa With Kate Ritchie to promote her performance and revealed the one thing the Australian players told her about the upcoming World Cup final.

“When the news broke yesterday that I was performing the World Cup, some of the girls did message me, and they said, ‘It is so exciting that you’re playing on Sunday,'” she told the hosts.

“And then I said, ‘Be great if we’re both playing on Sunday.’ And then they said, ‘Don’t worry Tones, we’ll be playing.'”

So there you have it, England. Go home, it’s already been decided!

“So if all else fails, you’re the sure thing representing Australia on Sunday night,” Wippa said.

“The other day when the game was playing, I thought, ‘How embarrassing if I have to go on and promote that I’m playing if the Tillies lose,’ then everyone goes, ‘you know, we just don’t even care anymore,'” Tones replied. “And I’ll be there on my own in the stadium with 50 dancers and choir members looking at each other and hoping someone’s tuning in at home.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tones told the hosts that she surprised all her dancers with Matildas strips, but Tones and her team won’t be wearing the strips on the night. “I’ve been told by FIFA they will pick my outfit,” the musician added. “No, I can’t wear a jersey I want to.”

You can listen to Tones’ new single, “The Greatest”, below, which the Matildas might be blasting out in the dressing room before taking on England.