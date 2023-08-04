Tones and I has released a powerful anthem in support of the Matildas at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. “The Greatest” opens with towering strings before the singer-songwriter’s emphatic words arrive to inspire. “I will be the greatest,” she repeats in the passionate chorus. “The Greatest” is accompanied by a music video, which you can watch below, that shows Tones and I performing her song on a bench as an intense game of football rages in front of her.

“”The Greatest” is the ultimate anthem to support the side in the #FIFAWWC,” Tones and I declared on social media today.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Tones And I into the Football Australia family,” says Football Australia CEO, James Johnson. “As an Australian who became a global superstar, her music and reach truly transcends boundaries, just like our beloved CommBank.”

The release of Tones and I’s World Cup anthem comes just in time for the Matildas’ crucial Round of 16 game against Denmark, which will take place on Monday, August 7th at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

Will the talismanic Sam Kerr – the Australian player with the strongest claim to be “The Greatest” – finally play? The Chelsea star missed the entirety of the group stage and it almost proved costly: the Matildas looked in danger of a shock early exit after losing to Nigeria, but recovered well to thrash Canada 4-0 in their final group game. But Kerr, even if she’s not at full strength, is the type of striker that can change the outcome of a game almost at will. Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson has a major decision to make ahead of Monday’s vital game. Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN Tones and I’s song is not the only tune to be released for the World Cup. BENEE and Mallrat – one artist from each co-hosting country – combined to create the official World Cup song, the vibrant “Do It Again”, which they performed together at the Opening Ceremony at Auckland’s Eden Park on July 20th.

And adidas sampled the sounds of football by making a song featuring Mallrat, rapper Kwame, and Matildas player Caitlin Foord.

Foord, who has been playing football since she was nine, took to the field to do some of her training drills. Mallrat then sampled the audio and followed its natural rhythms. From there, she chopped it up, slowed it down, created chords and found moments to partner with her voice.

Tones and I’s “The Greatest” is out now.