Matt Cameron has revealed that Pearl Jam’s demanding touring schedule and marathon performances played a significant role in his decision to step away.

The drummer, who announced his exit from the iconic grunge outfit in July, spoke candidly with Billboard about struggling with Pearl Jam’s “constant touring” and their famously lengthy three-hour shows. Cameron acknowledged the skill required for such performances, stating, “That’s definitely an art form unto itself, to be able to do those types of shows.”

The decision wasn’t made lightly, with Cameron explaining his desire to pursue different artistic directions. “I’m at a point in my life where I want to redirect my time and energy in a way that is a little bit based on what I want to pursue as an artist at this point,” he said during the interview.

Cameron’s departure marks the end of a significant chapter, but he’s already channelling his energy into new projects. One of his primary focuses is Is This Real?, a band that initially began as a tribute to punk pioneers Wipers but has evolved to include original material. Cameron serves as the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist, and the band plans to release an album soon.

The former Pearl Jam drummer is also continuing his work with 3rd Secret, a supergroup featuring notable musicians including Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, and Void’s Jon “Bubba” Dupree. This collaboration may also hit the road soon, though Cameron emphasised their approach will differ significantly from Pearl Jam’s marathon performances.

“I’m at a point now where I want to do a face-melting 70-minute set, and that’s kind of what I’m focusing on right now,” Cameron explained, highlighting his preference for more concentrated, intense performances rather than the extended shows that became Pearl Jam’s signature.

The drummer stressed that his departure was handled professionally and amicably. “I definitely gave them a lot of notice,” he said, revealing he’s maintained communication with his former bandmates, including guitarist Stone Gossard and bassist Jeff Ament, describing their interactions as positive.

“Hopefully we’ll get back together at some point and have a beer or something,” Cameron said, suggesting the possibility of future friendship despite his professional departure from the band.

Pearl Jam now faces the task of finding a new drummer after Cameron’s 27-year stint, though the band has yet to announce any decisions regarding Cameron’s replacement. The timing remains unclear, with no official statement about when a new member might be revealed, and no performances are currently scheduled in the band’s future.