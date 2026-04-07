Matt Corby is bringing his fourth studio album Tragic Magic to the stage, with a new Australian tour set for June.

Tragic Magic, coming next Friday (April 17th) via Island Records, is a deeply personal and soul-soaked collection captures a new chapter in Corby’s life and artistry, including fatherhood.

Building on the introspective beauty of 2023’s Everything’s Fine, the new album explores both joy and hardship through rich basslines, delicate moments, and soaring falsetto, all wrapped in Corby’s ever-evolving brand of sophisticated soul.

Corby’s tour will kick off in Adelaide on June 3rd, before stops in Perth on June 4th, Gerringong (for the Winter Wine Festival) on June 6th, Melbourne on June 9th, Newcastle on June 12th, Sydney (for Vivid LIVE) on June 13th, and Brisbane on June 14th.

He’ll be joined across all shows by Gretta Ray, who has continued to evolve as one of Australia’s most compelling pop voices. Following her acclaimed debut Begin to Look Around (2021), Ray’s 2023 album Positive Spin cemented her reputation for sharp, emotionally resonant songwriting.

Tickets will go on sale at 11am (local) on Monday, April 13th. A Frontier Members presale will run from 11am (local) on Friday, April 10th – sign up here.

Corby has co-produced every track on Tragic Magic and performed the majority of instruments across the record. The latest single, “War to Love”, followed “Big Ideas”, “Long and Short”, “Know It All”, and “Burn It Down”.

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“I think a lot of these songs will feel really good live,” Corby told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in a new interview. “The hard thing about when you get into your fourth, fifth record or whatever… you don’t get to road test stuff like your first record or your first EP. You’re playing those fucking songs for years in front of people so there you’ve crafted them from a live perspective.

“Whereas I make everything almost on the day that it’s written with no clue how to actually fucking perform the thing,” he laughed.

He continued: “I definitely think there’s going to be some difficult mountains to climb with a couple of the songs… but I think there’s some ones that will be better live. No doubt. So I’m really looking forward to performing most of the album.”

Corby also recently released a surprise EP, Live From Sydney ABC NYE 2025, which documents his appearance at ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve celebrations. The nationally televised event drew more than 4.6 million viewers, with Corby’s emotional performance quickly emerging as one of the night’s defining moments.

The EP features his tracks “Resolution”, “Brother” and “Miracle Love”, alongside a moving rendition of INXS’s “Never Tear Us Apart” and a cover of Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need”.

He’ll soon also play Groovin the Moo in May in Lismore, and Gerringong’s Winter Wine Festival in June.

Corby has long been celebrated as one of Australia’s most soulful and stirring voices. His breakthrough single “Brother” is now certified 10× Platinum by ARIA, while Everything’s Fine became his third consecutive ARIA Top 10 album and earned Album of the Year nominations from both the J Awards and ARIA Awards.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

MATT CORBY AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Wednesday, June 3rd

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, June 4th

Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA

Saturday, June 6th*

Winter Wine Festival, Gerringong, NSW

*not a Frontier show

Tuesday, June 9th

Forum Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, June 12th

Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, June 13th*

Vivid LIVE, Tumbalong Park, Sydney, NSW

*not a Frontier show

Sunday, June 14th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD