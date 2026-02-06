Matt Corby has released a new live EP documenting one of the most powerful performances of his career.

Titled Live From Sydney ABC NYE 2025, the release captures Corby’s standout set from ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast, filmed on December 31st, 2025, from the Northern Boardwalk at the Sydney Opera House.

The EP features Corby’s tracks “Resolution”, “Brother” and “Miracle Love”, alongside a moving rendition of INXS’s “Never Tear Us Apart” and a cover of Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need”.

For Corby, the performance — and now the release — carries deep personal meaning, particularly his tribute to victims of the recent Bondi tragedy.

“I’m really stoked to be releasing the recordings of the ABC NYE show I was a part of,” Corby said. “ABC put together a beautiful night of music and I was honoured they asked me to perform a beautiful rendition of INXS ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ to honour the victims of the recent tragic events in Bondi.

“I lived and worked in Bondi as a young man and was incredibly shaken by the shootings there. To me, there was a lot of weight behind what the song was representing on this occasion and I was having difficulty controlling my emotions through the performance (on top of being incredibly nervous). I hope I did it enough justice.”

Host Zan Rowe also reflected on the impact of Corby’s set, describing it as one of the defining moments of the night.

“Matt’s special set on New Years Eve is a moment I won’t soon forget,” Rowe said. “Beginning with his heartfelt and unifying performance of Never Tear Us Apart, his voice soared across the harbour and soothed us all. A Resolution, a cover of the biggest song of the year, everything was in its right place as we wound out of 2025.”

Matt Corby’s Live From Sydney ABC NYE 2025 is available now.