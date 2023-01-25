A The 1975 fan has shared his experience of accidentally ordering a cameo video from Trivium’s Matt Heafy instead of pop-star Matt Healy.

The man, named Colin, made a Tik Tok video explaining the mix-up and shared the video message he received from the heavy metal band’s lead vocalist. The concept of Cameo is that people can order personalised messages for their friends and loved ones, in this case, Colin ordered it for his friend, who is coincidentally also named Matthew.

“I went on Cameo, as you do, to look at the options, great options, great Cameos,” explains Colin.

“And suddenly, Matt Healy shows up, and I’m like, ‘No way he’s doing Cameos for $75.’ I was like, ‘That is wild. That is wild.’”

“So I jump at it, just go bam, bam, bam, type in a message…. A couple of days later, I receive this,” laughs Colin.

“Enjoy Matt Heafy from the band Trivium give the nicest message anyone has ever received on Cameo,” he says before showing part of the message from Trivium’s Matt Heafy.

“Hey, this from Colin and this is to Matthew,” Matt Heafy begins in the video.” I hear you’re celebrating this holiday season by going to the giggle on the seventh. Heck. Yes. My friends love to see that love to hear that. I hear that you were both best friends, which is awesome. I hear that you’re in a band with Matthew,” he continues.

Colin’s TikTok video went viral and it eventually made its way into an article by Stereo Gum. The music publication tagged Matt Heafy in the post, which caught his attention and led to him reposting it.

“This made my day :D Thank you to stereo gum for tagging me in post party’s video about a cameo that was meant for Matt Healy. 😂” He captioned the video of Colin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy)

