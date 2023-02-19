Matt Healy has seemingly mocked Yungblud in a new Instagram Story.

The bad blood between Yungblud and The 1975 singer appeared to start last week following Healy’s controversial stint on The Adam Friedland Show.

Like many people, Yungblud was offended by inflammatory comments made during Healy’s podcast appearance, including strange mocking remarks about the Scots language.

Unsurprisingly, massive online backlash followed, including from Yungblud, who particularly took issue with comments made about Ice Spice during the podcast.

At one point in the podcast, Healy mentioned the rising U.S. rapper, discussing trying to slide into her DMs on Instagram, which prompted a conversation about her. Healy and the podcast hosts then appeared to confuse Ice Spice’s heritage by referring to her as Hawaiian, Inuit and Chinese, mocking the accents of each.

“Love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young black female artist who’s blowing up,” Yungblud wrote on Twitter about the conversation. “Welcome to your 30’s I guess…”

That rather fair callout clearly hasn’t gone down well with Healy. In an unexpected Instagram Story on Sunday, he seemingly mocked Yungblud’s accent and character.

The 1975's Matty Healy makes fun of Yungblud in newly shared video. Yungblud recently condemned Healy’s questionable comments about multiple racial and ethnic groups. pic.twitter.com/WRgj7Rjy8w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2023

“You alright guys, I’m so fuckin’ angry,” he shouted, with the words “emo” floating across each cheek. “Someone’s blown themselves up in the Ukraine and eh we’re not gonna stand for that because we’re the underrated youth fucking generation and that’s what we stand for.”

Healy wasn’t done there. “I don’t stand for stuff, I stand against stuff… I just stand against stuff and it tends to be the most morally obvious stuff… fuck the patriarchy!” he added in a drawled Northern English accent.

Yungblud has notably spoken out on many social issues, including recently supporting the huge protests that spread across Iran following the tragic death of Mahsa Amani.

At the time of writing, Yungblud hasn’t responded to Healy’s mocking video.

Despite Healy’s controversial remarks, The 1975 are set to perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live next month, with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega as host.