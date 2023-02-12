The 1975’s Matt Healy has managed to offend almost everybody in one podcast appearance this week, with even Yungblud weighing in during the aftermath.

On February 9th, Healy was on The Adam Friedland Show podcast. During the hour-long interview with comedians and hosts Friedland and Nick Mullen, Healy managed to make several inflammatory remarks.

During the conversation, Healy, Friedland and Mullen appeared to make a number of derogatory remarks about women, as well as mocking the indigenous Scots language, as well as several other accents.

He also commented on P!nk’s looks before the conversation turned to Harry Styles’ sexuality.

“Did you see that P!nk’s getting cancelled for looking like a lesbian for her career and now that’s being regarded as queerbaiting?” Healy said. “Loads of 18-year-olds are being like, ‘She’s done irreparable damage to the lesbian community.”

Friedland then asked Healy about Harry Styles, which sparked a conversation riddled with homophobia.

“Why do they let Harry Styles do that?” Friedland asked, referring to “queerbaiting“.

“He gets a pass, I don’t know,” Healy responded. “I actually don’t think the gays really like it, it’s young girls that think it’s a new thing that are like, ‘Oh my God.'”

Friedland said, “Gay men don’t have a problem with somebody pretending to be gay, they just jack off to it.”

“Yeah. Maybe it’s not all gay guys but it’s a lot of them,” Healy replied.

At one point in the interview, Healy mentioned US rapper Ice Spice, discussing trying to slide into the rapper’s DMs on Instagram, which prompted a conversation about her. Healy, Friedland and Mullen then appeared to confuse her heritage by referring to her as Hawaiian, Inuit and Chinese, mocking the accents of each.

Later in the podcast, the British singer encouraged the hosts to do impressions of Japanese people working in concentration camps, which he also joined in on himself.

Unsurprisingly, Healy and the podcast hosts were met with massive backlash from fans, some of whom claimed Healy had gone “too far” this time, calling the discussion “fucking gross” and “disgraceful behaviour”.

Yungblud alluded to the podcast when he shared this on Twitter:

love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young black female artist who’s blowing up. welcome to your 30’s i guess … — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) February 11, 2023

“Love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young black female artist who’s blowing up,” he wrote. “Welcome to your 30’s I guess…”