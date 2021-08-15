Asian-Australian artist Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra has today released a tribute single for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Alongside L-Fresh The LION, Nardean, Mack Ridge, Blaq Carrie, Sachém, and SOL CHLD, the Obscure Orchestra remixed ‘Last Time That I Checc’d’, the 2018 single from Hussle’s debut album Victory Lap.

All royalties and profits from the single will go to the estate of Hussle, who was fatally shot outside his Los Angeles clothing store in March 2019. The single’s release also coincides with what would have been Hussle’s 35th birthday.

Anti-activism activist and award-winning composer (also a 2020 Queensland Music Award Winner) Hsu spoke about how Hussle’s legacy has impacted First Nations and culturally diverse Australians. “Experiencing racism as a young Asian kid in Australia, I gravitated to role models like Nipsey,” he said. “His strength and pride in his Eritrean and Black American identity, and advocacy for all people of colour, helped me cherish my own immigrant background.”

It’s why ‘Last Time That I Checc’d (Nipsey Hussle Tribute)’ puts at the forefront artists with First Nations, Sikh, Zimbabwean, Egyptian and Taiwanese backgrounds, as well as featuring local hip-hop stars alongside new voices. “I sought out bold voices in the Australian artist community, people who I feel carry the flame of Nipsey’s independent spirit and community-minded thinking,” continued Hsu.

Sikh-Australian rapper L-FRESH The LION also shared his happiness with the single. “Nipsey established something for both himself and his community. But, unfortunately, having passed when he did means the world won’t ever get to see what he would have been at his peak. His music and message are examples of what a person can achieve with determination and vision.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Check out ‘Last Time That I Checc’d (Nipsey Hussle Tribute)’ by Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra: