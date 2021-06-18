Another collection of the great and the good has been invited to join the Hollywood Walk of Fame, including Nipsey Hussle, Avril Lavigne, and even DJ Khaled.

As per Billboard, the late rapper was selected posthumously, alongside Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher in the film category. It means that fans will now be have a place to remember them on that famous sidewalk in Los Angeles. Hussle was shot to dead in March 2019 aged just 33 while Fisher sadly died of cardiac arrest in December 2016 aged 60.

Other honourees include The Black Eyes Peas, pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, Motown legend Martha Reeves, funk funk star George Clinton, Ashanti, and Los Huracanes Del Norte. And yes, even DJ Khaled.

The list was whittled down from hundreds of nominees by a selection committee and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors this week. The living honourees nowhere two years to schedule their star ceremony before it expires. Avril Lavigne’s one will be bound to attract a crowd.

Check out the full list of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 below. For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Recording: Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves and Ermias Asghedom (Nipsey Hussle, posthumous).

Motion pictures: Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson and Carrie Fisher (posthumous)

Television: Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Robert Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen and Kenan Thompson.

Live theatre/live performance: Patti LuPone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. and Angelica Vale

Radio: Richard Blade

Sports entertainment: Michael Strahan

Check out ‘Hustle and Motivate’ by Nipsey Hussle: