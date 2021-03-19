Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Matt “Money” Miller, founding keyboardist of New Jersey punk act Titus Andronicus, has passed away aged 34.

Miller’s death was confirmed by his cousin and bandmate Patrick Stickles, in a statement on Twitter. No cause of death has been revealed.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce to you the sudden and untimely death of Matt “Money” Miller,” Stickles wrote. “It’s hard to know what to say, but I am trying to put gratitude first, as the 34 years that we spent together will forever be one of my life’s greatest blessings.”

He continued, “You may recognize him as the bartender from the ‘Stacks’ sitcom — he was also the hypeman on ‘Real Talk’ and a featured backup singer on many, many Titus Andronicus tracks. It’s hard to know what to say, but I am trying to put gratitude first, as the 34 years that we spent together will forever be one of my life’s greatest blessings.”

Matt “Money” Miller contributed to a number of Titus Andronicus most beloved records, including 2010’s The Monitor and 2015’s The Most Lamentable Tragedy. The cover of the band’s 2018 record A Productive Cough features a childhood photo of Stickles and Miller together.

