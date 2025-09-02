Maverick Sabre has announced a three-date Australian tour scheduled for February 2026, marking his return to local stages following successful collaborations with Hilltop Hoods.

The Irish singer-songwriter will perform across Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, bringing his distinctive fusion of soul, hip-hop, and alternative sounds to Aussie crowds.

Sabre’s musical journey started with deep roots in blues, folk, and country influences, which he later blended with hip-hop elements during his teenage years as an MC and producer. His sound has continued to evolve, drawing inspiration from diverse artists including The Stone Roses, The Beatles, Tupac, Cymande, 9th Wonder, DJ Premier, and Nas.

Australians will recognise Sabre from his collaborations with Hilltop Hoods, featuring on their double-platinum single “Won’t Let You Down” and gold-certified track “Live and Let Go”.

Sabre has built an impressive live reputation through performances at major festivals including Glastonbury, Reading, Wireless, and Electric Picnic.

Tickets for the tour will be available through a pre-sale beginning on Friday, September 5th at 10am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 8th at the same time.

The Irish artist is also heading to New Zealand next year to perform at Christchurch’s Electric Avenue Festival, where he’ll appear alongside the reuniting Split Enz, electronic superstar Dom Dolla, bedroom pop star Fazerdaze, reggae rockers L.A.B and Corrella, festival circuit favourites Ocean Alley, indie pop Royel Otis, and many more.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“Australasia’s biggest party” will descend on Christchurch’s Hagley Park on Friday, February 27th-Saturday, February 28th of next year, featuring five decades’ worth of music across one weekend.

Legendary New Zealand band Split Enz will re-form at Electric Avenue for an exclusive performance to mark their 50th anniversary. Their Friday headline slot will be their first time performing together in almost 20 years.

Maverick Sabre 2026 Australian Tour

Presented by Destroy All Lines

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com

February 22nd

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

February 23rd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

February 25th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC