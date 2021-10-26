Close to three years since they last graced our shores, perennial pop-punk favourites Mayday Parade have unveiled Australian tour details in support of the anniversary of their acclaimed self-titled record.

Originally released in October of 2011, the group’s self-titled album was their third full-length release, and their highest-charting record up to that point. An arguably darker and more mature record than previous efforts, the album became a massive success amongst the group’s fervent fanbase, with the likes of ‘Stay’ and ‘Oh Well, Oh Well’ among some of their highest-streamed tracks on Spotify.

Only a few weeks ago, it seemed as though Mayday Parade were looking at honouring the album, announcing a long-awaited vinyl reissue of the record (the first since its initial release a decade ago) ahead of the release of their forthcoming album, What It Means To Fall Apart.

Now, they’ve showed their hand, plotting a world tour in support of the record’s 11th anniversary, including a trip to Australia. Kicking off in the US in February of 2022, and concluding in June in Europe, Mayday Parade will return to Australia for their first visit to our shores since their 2018 appearance at the inaugural Good Things festival.

The tour will not only see them performing their self-titled record in full, but will also include a number of fan favourites, and new tracks from their upcoming seventh album.

Joined by Real Friends and Aussie duo Those Who Dream, the tour begins in Perth on Wednesday, April 20th, before visiting Brisbane, Sydney, and Adelaide in the coming days, before wrapping up with two Melbourne shows (one 18+ and one all ages) on April 29th and 30th, respectively.

Tickets to Mayday Parade’s forthcoming tour go on sale from 9am local time on Tuesday, November 2nd, with early bird pre-sales beginning at 9am local on Friday, October 29th, with sign-ups available now. Meanwhile, Mayday Parade will release What It Means To Fall Apart on November 19th, with pre-orders available now.

Check out ‘Stay’ by Mayday Parade:

Mayday Parade Australian Tour Dates

With special guests, Real Friends and Those Who Dream

Wednesday, April 20th, 2022

Metropolis, Perth, WA(18+)

Friday, April 22nd, 2022

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD (All Ages)

Saturday. April 23rd, 2022

The Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW (All Ages)

Monday, April 25th, 2022

The Gov, Adelaide, SA (All Ages)

Friday, April 29th, 2022

Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Saturday, April 30th, 2022

Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC (All Ages)

Tickets on sale from 9am local time, Tuesday, November 2nd

Early bird pre-sale begins 9am local time, Friday, October 29th