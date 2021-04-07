Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Maynard James Keenan has thankfully confirmed that “everything’s grand” with him following not one but two bouts of COVID-19.

Maynard James Keenan recently revealed that he experienced a second bout of COVID-19 back in November, after first contracting it in early 2020 while on tour in Australia and New Zealand with Tool.

As reported by Heavy Consequence, Maynard still had lung damage and suffered from coughing fits for several months after his first COVID-19 experience, and said that the second bout left him struggling to breathe.

When asked by Heavy Consequence whether he still had any lingering side effects from the virus, he replied: not that I’m aware of… everything’s grand.”

Meanwhile, Keenan’s band Puscifer are preparing to release their second concert livestream of the pandemic, this time playing their 2015 album Money $hot from start to finish.

“Billy D and the Hall of Feathered Serpents featuring Money $hot by Puscifer”, will serve as a prequel to their October livestream, where they performed their 2020 album, Existential Reckoning, in full.

The new concert will be held at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, USA, and will premiere on Saturday, April 17th and remain on-demand for 72 hours.

Fans are in for quite the memorable experience if the live stream’s trailer is anything to go by, as it features recurring Puscifer character Billy D.

“With this process of filming, it really gives us a lot of flexibility to do things that we were unable to do live [on the original Money $hot tour] — great setups and some continuity to the show, with the wrestlers, with Billy D, with some obscure storylines. It was already a great fun show and we were very proud of it. And now to have it in a setting like the Mayan Theater just takes it up a notch. That place is creepy and crazy and beautiful,” Keenan told Heavy Consequence.

We have to rehearse the crap out of those songs, so that they’re really dialed in and you have an idea of how to perform them live. Of course, with Money $hot, we had a chance to tour that album a lot, so those songs kind of evolved over time on the road. With Existential Reckoning, those were brand-new songs, and we were just trying to match the album as much as we can.”

Tickets for the Money $hot livestream and packages featuring merchandise are available via Puscifer’s live website.

For more on this topic, head over to the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out the trailer for the “Billy D and the Hall of Feathered Serpents featuring Money $hot by Puscifer” livestream: