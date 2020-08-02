Maynard James Keenan is known for his signature enigmatic style through his work in Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer. Can you remember which songs were released under which project?

If you’re wondering who’s is one of the most interesting and intense singer-songwriters you can see in a performance, Maynard James Keenan takes the cake. Between his array of kooky costumes, his powerful stances, and his droning vocals, he has a way of captivating audiences, and refusing to lessen their gaze.

Although he’s been in numerous music projects throughout the years, his main bands of Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer seem to shine the most with an impressive 12 albums between the three.

Known as his most successful band, Tool began back in 1990. Currently, they have five studio albums in their arsenal, with their newest one releasing only last year after a 13 year wait. They’ve repeatedly won Best Metal Performance awards throughout their 30 years of activity, and with their live shows being unparalleled, it’s no wonder.

A Perfect Circle is known for being a rock supergroup. Composed of Keenan at the helm, with members of Ashes Divide, Smashing Pumpkins, and Eagles of Death Metal, the outfit thrives in bringing pure excitement to the table. They currently have four albums to date.

Also known as a supergroup, Keenan stars as the frontman for Puscifer, too, as well as Paul Barker, a former member of Ministry. Sporting one of the larger discographies, the experimental rock group has three albums, several remix albums, and a slew of singles and EPs.

So, do you consider yourself to be well versed in the works of Maynard James Keenan? Are his mesmerising vocals music to your ears? Do you think you can recall which of his songs were released under his different projects? Take our quiz below and find out!

Are these songs from Tool, A Perfect Circle or Puscifer?