Psych-rock plus synth-wave gods MCP have dropped their debut self-titled EP recently, and we’ve got two ridiculously limited vinyl packs that we’re giving away.

If you haven’t yet gotten behind MCP, you’re sorely missing out on some of the best music that will ever grace your eardrums. Hailing from New South Wales, with a bit of American influence in tow, the trio composed of bass, drums, and synthesiser fuse together to create a retro-futuristic spin on progressive psych, while weaving – as they’ve stated – “splashes of dirty old samples that will guide you on your path.”

Now, with their debut EP MCP out and about, they’ve dropped a limited run vinyl package of only 150, which pays homage to the old news-agencies, comic book stores, and record store vibes from the ’70s and ’80s. Already, it’s easily one of the finest releases you’re set to hear this year, and no matter who you are or what you might be into, MCP is bound to give you some much-needed serotonin from the second you hit ‘play’.

With that being said, we’ve got a couple of these vinyl packs to give away to a few lucky readers, and all it takes is you diving into your brain and wracking up the best way you’d save Earth from an evil alien invasion.

Check out ‘Master Control’ by MCP:

The vinyl pack is unparalleled, to say the least, and has multiple components that turn it from not only a decent piece of music, but into an entire experience. For starters, there’s a ten-page graphic, comic-style novel written by bass player Wes which involves a slew of topics ranging from alien abductions, underwater pyramids, a hulk-like warrior, and a supreme battle to save the planet.

Up next, there’s a car air freshener featuring artwork from Sindy Sinn, as well as a sticker pack which features artwork from the aforementioned, as well as Nick Potts, Ben Toupein, Jeremy Lord, Jeswri, and Steven Dai.

On top of that, of course, you get the vinyl itself, pressed in flying saucer-like grey choc full of songs like ‘Master Control’ and ‘The Blade’, which drop the listener right into space.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Keen to get your mitts on one of the two MCP super limited edition vinyl packs from their debut self-titled EP? All you have to do is enter below by answering one very important question in 25 words or less: “How would you save planet Earth from an evil alien?”

Enter to win one of two of MCP’s vinyl packs:

How would you save planet Earth from an evil alien? Enter

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

COMPETITION INFORMATION