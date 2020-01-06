Meat Loaf (Marvin Lee Aday) has come out to say young climate change activist Greta Thunberg is “brainwashed” for her beliefs. Why? No idea. But now he’s said it.

In case you’ve missed it, Greta Thunberg is a Swedish teen who skipped school to protest outside of her country’s parliament. She has gained notoriety for all of her work within the climate change activist movement and was even named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019.

She has continually condemned the United Nations for their lack of action in protecting the environment.

Thunberg was also the driving push behind the coordinated school strike that protested the government and business inaction on climate change. The strike took place in 150 countries.

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean, yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you,” she said in a speech.“People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth.”

Watch Greta Thunberg deliver her full speech to the UN below.

Shortly after, her influential speech was transformed into a Swedish death metal song that went viral online. The track officially got it’s own single, with all proceeds benefiting environmental rights group Greenpeace.

Now, in a brand new interview with the Daily Mail, heavy metal singer and bat out of hell Meat Loaf has, for some reason, admitted that he thinks 17-year-old Thunburg doesn’t know what she’s talking about when it comes to climate change.

“I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t,” he says. “She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

Thunberg has yet to comment on Meat Loaf’s words.

Watch the video for ‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ by Meat Loaf below.