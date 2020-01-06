Patti Smith has celebrated the seventeenth birthday of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg by penning a poem celebrating Thunberg’s work.
Smith shared a photo of Thunberg on Instagram, captioned:
This is
Greta Thunberg, turning
seventeen today, asking
for no accolade, no gifts,
save we not be neutral.
The Earth knows its kind,
just as all deities, just as
animals and the healing
spring. Happy birthday
to Greta, who stood today,
as every Friday, refusing
to be neutral.
The final line in the poem is a reference to Thunberg’s FridaysForFuture movement. Which saw her inspire school students internationally to take part in strikes to prevent global warming and climate change. Check out Patti Smith’s post below.
Smith will be gracing Australian shores later this year for Bluesfest Festival and four sideshows. You can find all the tour dates below.
Patti Smith
2020 Australian Tour
Also appearing at Bluesfest
Wednesday 15th April 2020
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 16th April 2020
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Tuesday 21st April 2020
The Forum, Melbourne
Wednesday 22nd April 2020
The Forum, Melbourne
Bluesfest 2020
Tickets on sale now
Thursday, 9th April — Monday, 13th April
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay
Tickets: Moshtix
Kool & the Gang
The Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo
Guy Sebastian
Allen Stone
LP
Dweezil Zappa
Troy Cassar-Daley
The Waifs
Erja Lyytinen
Chain
Ash Grunwald
Joining…
Lenny Kravitz
The Waterboys (Exclusive)
Jimmie Vaughan (Exclusive)
Eagles Of Death Metal
Zucchero (Exclusive)
Ani Difranco
Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
Amadou & Mariam
The Allman Betts Band
Yola
Tal Wilkenfield
Joachim Cooder (Exclusive)
Steve ‘N’ Seagulls (Exclusive)
Joining…
Dave Matthews Band
Crowded House
Patti Smith and Her Band
George Benson
Brandi Carlile
John Butler
Xavier Rudd
The Cat Empire
Morcheeba
John Prine
Jenny Lewis
Frank Turner
John Mayall
Buffy Sainte-Marie
The Marcus King Band
Walter Trout
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Greensky Bluegrass
Larkin Poe
The War & Treaty