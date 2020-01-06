Patti Smith has celebrated the seventeenth birthday of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg by penning a poem celebrating Thunberg’s work.

Smith shared a photo of Thunberg on Instagram, captioned:

This is

Greta Thunberg, turning

seventeen today, asking

for no accolade, no gifts,

save we not be neutral.

The Earth knows its kind,

just as all deities, just as

animals and the healing

spring. Happy birthday

to Greta, who stood today,

as every Friday, refusing

to be neutral.

The final line in the poem is a reference to Thunberg’s FridaysForFuture movement. Which saw her inspire school students internationally to take part in strikes to prevent global warming and climate change. Check out Patti Smith’s post below.

Smith will be gracing Australian shores later this year for Bluesfest Festival and four sideshows. You can find all the tour dates below.

Patti Smith

2020 Australian Tour

Also appearing at Bluesfest

Tickets available here.

Wednesday 15th April 2020

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday 16th April 2020

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday 21st April 2020

The Forum, Melbourne

Wednesday 22nd April 2020

The Forum, Melbourne

Bluesfest 2020

Tickets on sale now

Thursday, 9th April — Monday, 13th April

Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay

Tickets: Moshtix

Kool & the Gang

The Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo

Guy Sebastian

Allen Stone

LP

Dweezil Zappa

Troy Cassar-Daley

The Waifs

Erja Lyytinen

Chain

Ash Grunwald

Joining…

Lenny Kravitz

The Waterboys (Exclusive)

Jimmie Vaughan (Exclusive)

Eagles Of Death Metal

Zucchero (Exclusive)

Ani Difranco

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

Amadou & Mariam

The Allman Betts Band

Yola

Tal Wilkenfield

Joachim Cooder (Exclusive)

Steve ‘N’ Seagulls (Exclusive)

Joining…

Dave Matthews Band

Crowded House

Patti Smith and Her Band

George Benson

Brandi Carlile

John Butler

Xavier Rudd

The Cat Empire

Morcheeba

John Prine

Jenny Lewis

Frank Turner

John Mayall

Buffy Sainte-Marie

The Marcus King Band

Walter Trout

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Greensky Bluegrass

Larkin Poe

The War & Treaty