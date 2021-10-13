Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has compared Netflix’s ultra-violent smash-hit Squid Game to “hood poverty.”

Squid Game, the dystopian South Korean drama that is poised to become the streamer’s most-watched series ever, is a bloody nine-part survival drama that toys with themes of class warfare.

456 in-debt social dropouts compete in a gorey life-or-death competition for the chance to win ₩45.6 billion ($53 million) in prize money, through playing fatal interpretations of childhood games. Meek Mill has compared the critique of the corrosive nature of capitalism in Squid Game, to the economic disparity in America.

“Squid games’ (sic) pay attention how fast people switch and kill eachother to survive …now think about the ‘hood’ poverty …it’s the exact same thing,” he tweeted. “If you just help them with work/money they won’t be that way ‘just a common sense message.'”

Meek Mill’s latest record, Expensive Pain, arrived on October 1st. On the record, Meek Mill grapples with the balancing act of fame with the trauma from his rough Philadelphia upbringing.

“I always try to stay close to my hood. Not hang in the hood, because I can’t, but just to get the feeling and the understanding of never forgetting where I come from and what the people go through,” Mill explained of the record.

