Vanessa Bryant, widow of Kobe Bryant, has called out Meek Mill for his ‘extremely insensitive and disrespectful’ lyrics on her late husband.

Bryant took to social media on Tuesday to talk about Mill’s track featuring Lil Baby, allegedly titled ‘Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe), which features the lyrics: ‘This bitch I’m fuckin’ always tell me that she love but she ain’t ever showed me. Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.’

The words reference the tragic accident that claimed the lives of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, after their helicopter crashed in California in January last year.

Referencing the lyrics, Vanessa Bryant posted: “I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

After mounting criticism, Meek Mill clarified that he had reached out to apologize to Bryant personally, although not before he blamed the internet for connecting the lyrics to Kobe Bryant’s accident.

“I apologized to her in private earlier today,” he wrote on Twitter. “Not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”

