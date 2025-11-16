Megadeth have unveiled a music video for “I Don’t Care”, a track from their upcoming self-titled farewell album set for release on January 23rd.

The clip showcases the band’s return to their punk-influenced roots while capturing the rebellious energy that defined frontman Dave Mustaine’s youth.

Mustaine collaborated with filmmaker Keith J. Leman, known for his work with Jonas Brothers and Kenny Chesney, to create a visual representation that steered clear of artistic pretensions. “I said, ‘Man, I don’t want this to be some video that’s, like, an artsy-fartsy thing … this is a punk song,'” Mustaine explained to Rolling Stone.

The video centres on a group of teenagers engaging in typical rebellious activities including skateboarding, spray-painting graffiti, and attending house parties while Megadeth’s music provides the soundtrack. Mustaine himself appears throughout the clip, giving the camera the middle finger and participating in the chaotic scenes, including a memorable moment where he breaks a bottle over an actor’s head.

“I wanted it to be, ‘What it’s like to be a young Dave again, to hang out with my friends, drink beer, light fires, skate, do house parties and all that kind of stuff?'” Mustaine told the publication. “That is such a part of who I am, although I don’t do it anymore.”

Mustaine particularly praised one actor who committed to the role by getting a mohawk and having his ears pierced with safety pins on camera. “He reminded me of Gary Oldman when he played Sid Vicious,” he noted. The bottle-breaking scene required multiple takes, with Mustaine admitting he enjoyed the process perhaps more than expected.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The upcoming album also features a cover of Metallica’s “Ride the Lightning”, a song originally written using Mustaine’s riffs from his time in the band. Mustaine described the decision to record the cover as paying honour to James Hetfield, stating: “Our intentions were pure. [Our version] was more about: This is my life going forward. I want to do things that are respectable.”