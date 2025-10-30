Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has confirmed he re-recorded Metallica’s “Ride the Lightning” for his band’s upcoming final album, marking what he describes as a respectful tribute rather than an act of rivalry.

The thrash metal pioneer revealed to Rolling Stone that the decision to include his version of the 1984 Metallica classic on Megadeth’s final album wasn’t initially planned. They stumbled upon the idea while jamming in the studio, ultimately deciding to include Mustaine’s rendition on their farewell record, also titled Megadeth.

“It wasn’t really that I wanted to do my version,” Mustaine explained. “I think that we all wanted it to turn out a certain way, and for me, this was about something so much more than how a song turns out. It was about respect.”

That respect, according to Mustaine, is directed towards Metallica’s James Hetfield. The Megadeth leader expressed admiration for Hetfield’s evolution as both a vocalist and guitarist, noting how rarely people acknowledge Hetfield’s instrumental prowess. “One day he’s a singer, the next day he’s this fucking powerhouse, and I’ve always respected him as a guitar player,” Mustaine said.

Mustaine co-wrote the original “Ride the Lightning” before his departure from Metallica in 1983. The song, which takes its title from Stephen King’s The Stand, became a cornerstone of Metallica’s 1984 album of the same name. Megadeth’s version reportedly runs faster and deeper than the original, with Mustaine’s characteristic snarl replacing Hetfield’s delivery while maintaining the song’s muscular guitar work.

The recording serves as a bookend to Mustaine’s career, which began with his pre-Metallica band Panic and contributed several songs that eventually entered Metallica’s repertoire. “I wanted to do something that I felt would be a good song,” he said of choosing to include the track on Megadeth’s farewell album.

The former Metallica guitarist admits he no longer has Hetfield’s contact details, though he remains open to reconnecting. “I know I would like to hang out and listen to new music and goof off and do shit like that, but maybe we’re all too old. I don’t know,” he reflected.

Mustaine emphasised that the tribute isn’t about rekindling old friendships but rather ensuring “nothing is left unsaid” as he prepares to conclude his career. “I wanted to pay tribute to the band,” he stated. “And just now that I’m getting ready to hang my guitar up, I wanted to make sure that nothing is left unsaid.”

The 10-track Megadeth album, featuring the previously released single “Tipping Point”, arrives on January 23rd. Farewell tour dates will be announced later this year.