If you get invited to the White House, you probably want to be on your best behaviour, but not Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine: he claims he pissed on one of the mansion’s bathroom floors. He just “had to”, supposedly.

Mustaine made the incredible claim during a break between songs at a show in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday, April 10th (as per Blabbermouth). “When I went up to the White House, I was so proud to be able to go up there and say, ‘Fuck you. You think we’re stupid? We are not stupid,'” he told a presumably bemused crowd. “By the way, when I went into the White House, I went into the royal — whatever the fuck it’s called — White House bathroom, and I peed on the floor. I had to. I had to.”

The metal musician wasn’t just randomly visiting the White House: he and his Megadeth bandmates were part of a series of public service announcements in the early 90s for Rock the Vote, which is what’s believed to have led to their White House sojourn in 1992. I doubt they’ll be getting invited back in 2022 after this bathroom revelation though.

Mustaine delved further into the issue of politics at the same show. “I want you guys to know that I’ve lived through a lot of different eras in the United States and seen different things, and one thing that makes me the most proud of everything here in our country is you guys, the way that you are handling yourselves and the way that… as the metal community… There’s a lot of people that go out there and they say things and they totally embarrass themselves. And I want you guys to know how proud I am to represent you,” he said.

When he’s not desecrating presidential bathroom floors, Mustaine releases new music. Megadeth’s 16th album, The Sick, the Dying and the Dead, is expected this year.

