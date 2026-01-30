Megadeth have bowed out in style with their final album.

The thrash metal icons have just scored their first-ever No. 1 record in Australia with their final self-titled effort. It is the band’s 11th top 50 appearance in the ARIA Albums chart, including three top 10 results before this week: Youthanasia (No. 9 in 1994), Dystopia (No. 6 in 2016) and The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead (No. 2 in 2022).

The album has also taken out No.1 on the Vinyl Albums list.

Megadeth beat out this week’s other big contender in One Direction member Louis Tomlinson’s third album, How Did I Get Here?, which has debuted at No. 3. The UK singer previously reached No. 6 in 2020 with Walls and No. 2 in 2022 with Faith In The Future.

US artist Poppy, who just wrapped a headline tour of Australia, has scored her first top 50 album in Empty Hands, which has landed at No. 7.

The highest local debut this week comes from The Paper Kites’ seventh LP, If You Go There, I Hope You Find It, which has come in at No. 13 on the Albums chart and No. 1 on the Australian Albums list.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Over on the Singles chart, the top song on last weekend’s Hottest 100, Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need”, has placed at No. 1 for the 11th consecutive week. Even after nearly three months on top, it found a way to beat out the return of Harry Styles and his new single, “Aperture”, which has debuted at No. 2.

The impact of the Hottest 100 also boosted Keli Holiday’s “Dancing2” up to No. 24 from No. 66 last week, Tame Impala’s “Dracula” from #51 to #26, and Melbourne band Playlunch’s “Keith” scoring its debut on the chart at No. 53 after placing at No.4 on the annual countdown.

Check out this week’s full ARIA charts results here.

Top 5 Albums

Megadeth – Megadeth Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving Louis Tomlinson – How Did I Get Here? Soundtrack – Kpop Demon Hunters (From the Netflix Film) Taylor Swift – The Life Of A Showgirl

Top 5 Singles

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” Harry Styles – “Aperture” Raye – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” Olivia Dean – “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Top 5 Australian Artist Albums

The Paper Kites – If You Go There, I Hope You Find It The Kid LAROI – BEFORE I FORGET Ocean Alley – Love Balloon Spacey Jane – If That Makes Sense Tame Impala – Deadbeat

Top 5 Vinyl Albums