Triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2025 delivered some huge numbers, including a record-breaking show of support for Australian artists.

With more than 2.1 million votes cast and 54 local songs making the cut, this year’s countdown was one for the history books – led by Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” at No. 1.

The win capped off a remarkable showing for the British singer-songwriter, who appeared five times across the countdown, stretching from “Lady Lady” at No. 62 all the way to her chart-topper. Dean’s success also marked a significant milestone for the Hottest 100, with women now claiming the top position for a third consecutive year – a first in the countdown’s history.

At No. 2 was Keli Holiday’s euphoric “Dancing2”, a track that became a fixture on dancefloors and social feeds throughout the year. Tame Impala followed at No. 3 with “Dracula”, while one of the most talked-about moments of the countdown arrived at No. 4, where Melbourne band Playlunch leapt from triple j Unearthed to Hottest 100 glory with their self-described ‘bogan-funk’ anthem “Keith”.

Australian music made a powerful statement across the list, accounting for 54 entries overall. A total of 26 acts made their Hottest 100 debut, including eight Australian artists, underlining the depth of emerging talent embraced by voters this year. Veteran favourites also left their mark, with Hilltop Hoods reclaiming the record for the most appearances in Hottest 100 history, now tallying 27 entries since their debut in 2003.

Triple j’s Manager of Music Programming, Nick Findlay, said Dean’s win reflected her impact across the year. “It’s no secret Olivia Dean has owned 2025. When ‘Man I Need’ dropped in August, it immediately won us over and wrapped up everything we love about Olivia Dean in a neat package: dance-ready soul that instantly warms your heart, uplifting lyrics, all driven by her stunning, flawless voice,” he said.

“It’s been so great to see so much support pouring in for local artists this year. Off the back of the Hottest 100 of Australian Songs, a sold out One Night Stand, and triple j 50th gigs all around the country, we knew our music loving audience would show up and show a lot of love for their local faves. Congratulations to all of the Australian acts who made the Hottest 100 of 2025.”

Dean tied with Spacey Jane for the most appearances in this year’s countdown, with five songs each, and Spacey Jane’s If That Makes Sense emerged as the most represented album. Almost 40,000 individual tracks received votes, with listeners aged 18–29 forming the largest voting demographic. Four Like A Version covers also landed in the Hottest 100 — all performed by Australian acts.

With the Hottest 100 of 2025 now wrapped, celebrations continue across the airwaves. Triple j will be counting down the Hottest 200 from Tuesday to Friday, ahead of the full Hottest 200 airing next Saturday, January 31st, from 10am (local).