Megadeth is officially returning to touring in 2020, sharing the joyous news across their social media platforms.

Megadeth is officially returning back to the touring game following the unfortunate news of frontman Dave Mustaine being diagnosed with cancer in June. The band make their celebratory announcement proclaiming their comeback earlier this week, just days away from the start of the band’s European tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Wolves.

When Mustaine first disclosed that he was battling with throat cancer last year, the “Big Four” thrash metal outfit cancelled all ongoing concert plans. Mustaine, however, continued work on an upcoming Megadeth album, and by September, the rocker’s doctors were “very positive” regarding a victorious outcome to his treatment. The next month, bassist David Ellefson discussed the band’s impending upturn. Now, the group is ready to get back on the road.

“Megadeth is back!” the band shared via their various social media outlets Tuesday (Jan. 7) alongside a photo of Mustaine and fellow guitarist Kiko Loureiro performing in concert. “We can’t wait to see and play for you all on the Killing Road in 2020! What songs do you want to hear?”

Mustaine opened up about his health last November in a discussion with Rolling Stone, disclosing that he “never settle[s] for anything but a complete success, or, in this case, victory.” He also thanked Megadeth fans and looked to the future.

“I’m on the other side of the majority of the treatment, and I feel really strong,” Mustaine explained. “After the radiation, the guy said all of my test results looked amazing. ‘You look like you’re in a stage 1 and you’re supposed to be in stage 3 right now.’ And then the oncologist said the same thing: ‘You look really strong.'”

Megadeth’s first show back is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, as part of the “MegaDeathPunch‘ show.