Magdeth have shared the trailer for their upcoming film, Megadeth: Behind the Mask.

Described as a “cinematic legacy event,” Megadeth: Behind the Mask is set to debut on screens worldwide on Thursday, January 22nd.

Watch the trailer below.

The film features Dave Mustaine sharing untold stories about Megadeth’s 40 years of being one of metal’s defining bands.

“Interwoven throughout, audiences will get to experience the world premiere of Megadeth’s new self-titled album in full, brought to life with a 40-year retrospective career-spanning interview and Mustaine’s own track-by-track reflections about the band’s final studio album,” a press release reveals.

“This one-night-only listening event will provide a first-listen to this landmark project. Megadeth: Behind the Mask is an immersive celebration of one of the most influential bands in metal history, capturing their legacy while heralding a powerful new chapter.”

Tickets are on sale for the film, which will screen in over 1,000 cinemas in over 35 countries are the world. Find out more here.

In anticipation of their new album, Megadeth have recently shared two new tracks, “I Don’t Care” and “Tipping Point”. They also announced a special bonus track, “Ride the Lightning”, a reimagined version of the song Mustaine co-wrote with Metallica’s James Hetfield, Cliff Burton, and Lars Ulrich.

In other Megadeth news, Mustain recently revealed an unexpected ambition: to play a concert in space.

The metal legend shared his unconventional farewell concept during an interview with Metal Hammer, expressing hopes that the band’s last show could take place on the moon.

“I hope we’ll be playing up in space. I think that will be a really fitting climax. And I’m not talking about on the side of a vomit comet. A gig on the moon, a full moon landing, that would be cool,” he stated.

This space-bound ambition comes as part of Megadeth’s farewell plans, which include releasing their self-titled 2026 album before embarking on a global farewell tour. Mustaine previously explained the decision to end the band stems from a desire to conclude on their own terms whilst at their peak.

“There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional. Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now,” Mustaine wrote when announcing the farewell plans.