Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine delivered an anti-mask rant during the metal monolith’s concert on Wednesday in Camden, New Jersey.

Midway through the set, Mustaine addressed the crowd. “I just wanna tell you how great it is. Look around you, guys. Look to your right, look to your left, and look how wonderful this is,” he said.

“We’re all here together. We’re not in fucking bags. We’re not freaking out, and we’re not yelling at people, ‘Wear your fucking mask.”

He continued, “Listen, it starts with this kind of a sensation that we build right now. We feel together, we feel like strength in numbers. We feel like we are invincible. People will not be able to stop us.”

Mustaine has previously aligned himself with conspiracy theories and right-wing-leaning politics. An outspoken believer in the “birther movement,” critic of President Barack Obama and fan of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Despite his polarising politics, Mustaine maintains that he falls neither to the left or the right of the political spectrum, instead he considers himself an independent.

In an interview with Artisan News back in 2012, Mustaine explained: “I’m an independent, not a Republican — I’ve never been a Republican. I’ve always said that. I don’t belong to any party — I’m non-partisan. And for me, the sad thing is, instead of voting for the best man, I have to vote for the lesser of two evils.”

Elsewhere during the crowd address, Dave Mustaine went on to criticize the current COVID safety protocols in America, dubbing the mask policy “tyranny.”

“The thing right now that’s going on is tyranny,” Mustaine said. “This is called tyranny. Look it up when you get home. And tyranny isn’t only in government.

“Tyranny right now is in the schools and tyranny is in the medical business. So, you guys look it up. We have the power, especially us metal fans, we have the power to change things.”