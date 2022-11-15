According to TMZ , the rapper has obtained a restraining order against her own label.

As per documents obtained by the publication, Megan claims 1501 Certified Entertainment, her label, made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music in connection with the AMAs.

The documents don’t specify what 1501 specifically said or did to intervene with Megan and the upcoming awards ceremony, but a Texas judge felt Megan had enough of a case to grant her a temporary restraining order.

As a result, neither 1501 or 300 Entertainment can stop Megan’s music being used at the AMAs this weekend.

Megan has notoriously been locked in a bitter legal battle with 1501 for several years now, and has been very public about her efforts to remove herself from the contract she signed when she was still an up-and-coming rapper.

Back in August, she asked for at least $1 million in damages for the first time, following her initial February lawsuit that only asked for non-monetary relief.

Megan and 1501 have largely disagreed on whether the artist has complied her record deal.

As per documents recently obtained by Rolling Stone, Megan and her representatives claimed that Traumazine and Something for Thee Hotties “both constitute an ‘album’ as defined in the parties’ recording agreement.” They added that meant Megan “has satisfied all option periods” in her contact she signed back in 2018.